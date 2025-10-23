DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 71,452 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,452 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $497,157,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,032,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

