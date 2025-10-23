Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in AON by 449.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

AON Stock Down 0.3%

AON opened at $342.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.