Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 132,947 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Santander started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.