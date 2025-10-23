Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

