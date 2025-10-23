Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Shares Sold by Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 11.8% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,941,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 678,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,472,000 after buying an additional 299,201 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 580,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,666,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 94,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 14.0%

ESGV stock opened at $118.53 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

