Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

CGGR stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

