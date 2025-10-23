Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires 745 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $539,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company set a $170.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 408,826 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,640. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $138.52 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.