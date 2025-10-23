Forum Financial Management LP Buys 394 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $252.88 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.48 and its 200-day moving average is $279.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

