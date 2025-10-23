Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simulations Plus stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $354.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
