Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

