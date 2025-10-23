Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,977 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $31.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

