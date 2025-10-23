Hologic’s (HOLX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 151,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hologic by 10.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

