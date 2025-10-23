The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.44.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:HLT opened at $274.38 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.44. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $676,201,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,985,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,532,000 after acquiring an additional 729,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,173,000 after buying an additional 635,220 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

