Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GPIX opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $52.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

