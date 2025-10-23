Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO Stock Position Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,758,000 after buying an additional 173,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,331,000 after purchasing an additional 98,438 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,777,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

