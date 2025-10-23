American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF $FDG Position Lifted by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,170,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $348.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

