Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 3.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,319,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,094,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,094,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

