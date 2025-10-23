Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

