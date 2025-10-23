Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys 19,447 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $62,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RWJ opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.