Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 262,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $130.00 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

