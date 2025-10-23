Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 354.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $47,789,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.