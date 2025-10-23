Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Sells 73 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.89.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.34 and a 200-day moving average of $459.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

