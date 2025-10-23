iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 174,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.55 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,501,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,484,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

