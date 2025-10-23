Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $356.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

