DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 888 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Kenvue worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 801,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

