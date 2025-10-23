Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,198,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 455,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $247.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.30 and its 200-day moving average is $223.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

