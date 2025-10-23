Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June $IJUN

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June comprises 2.4% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

IJUN stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.34 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

