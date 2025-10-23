Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,603 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 82,576 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 129,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.37 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

