Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.99 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

