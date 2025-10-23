Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.