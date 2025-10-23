Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January $KJAN

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.1% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

