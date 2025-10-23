Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Announces $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Reliance has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance to earn $18.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $273.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.