Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 149,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TJX opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

