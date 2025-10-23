Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Citigroup

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from GBX 410 to GBX 360 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511.25.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BREE

Breedon Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 343.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 323.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 396.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 per share, for a total transaction of £4,537.33. Also, insider Amit Bhatia bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £589,500. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.