Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Citigroup

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from GBX 410 to GBX 360 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511.25.
Read Our Latest Report on BREE
Breedon Group Trading Down 0.6%
Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 per share, for a total transaction of £4,537.33. Also, insider Amit Bhatia bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £589,500. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Breedon Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Breakout Momentum Plays You Need to Know About
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Quanta Services: The Backbone of the AI Data Center Push
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.