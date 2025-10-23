160,230 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Purchased by Cambridge Capital Management LLC

Cambridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.1% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

DFSD stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

