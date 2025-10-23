Softcat (LON:SCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,925 price objective on the stock.

SCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Softcat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,740.67.

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,611 on Wednesday. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,427 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,960. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,578.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,652.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX 69.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%. Research analysts forecast that Softcat will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

