Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGIP opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $798.43 million for the quarter.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

