NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NAC)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 231.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 325.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
