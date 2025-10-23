Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,315 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October $NOCT

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 2.0% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $4,111,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $2,820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NOCT stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.