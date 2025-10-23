Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of DFGX stock opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

