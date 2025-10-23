Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Declares Special Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:SAGP)

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0044 per share on Friday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd.
Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.82.
About Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Breakout Momentum Plays You Need to Know About
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Quanta Services: The Backbone of the AI Data Center Push
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.