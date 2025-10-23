Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Declares Special Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:SAGP)

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0044 per share on Friday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd.

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF alerts:

About Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in various global stocks engaged in lobbying activities with the US federal government. SAGP was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.