Cambridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Cambridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 201,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.