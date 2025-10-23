Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,331 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zeta Global worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Zeta Global Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

