Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.500-7.750 EPS.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.77. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $143.48.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

