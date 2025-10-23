Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Freshpet worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Freshpet Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Jacki Sue Kelley acquired 814 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,745.50. This represents a 7.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,924.39. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,008 shares of company stock worth $332,305. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

