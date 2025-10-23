Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

