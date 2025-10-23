Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 45,360 Shares of Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,731,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 585,234 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cohu by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,679,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 237,084 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Cohu by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 967,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 487,800 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cohu by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 10.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $29.42.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

