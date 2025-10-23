RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 217,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,406,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $28,557.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

