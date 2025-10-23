OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,439,271,000 after acquiring an additional 845,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,357,000 after acquiring an additional 189,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,959,000 after buying an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,413,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,050,000 after buying an additional 45,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $228.57 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $403.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

