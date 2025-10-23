Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $785,441.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,326.24. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,533 shares of company stock worth $22,336,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of JBL opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

